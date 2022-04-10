Cwm LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.