D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $679,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,466 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,569,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

