D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Granite Construction by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.30 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

