D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after buying an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,940,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

