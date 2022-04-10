D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,989 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Commercial worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 387,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.88 million, a PE ratio of -186.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.