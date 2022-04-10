D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 633 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

