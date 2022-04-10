D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 55,612 Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after buying an additional 113,807 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

