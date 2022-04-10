D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,546 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toro were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toro by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Toro by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Toro by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

TTC stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

