D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE DHI opened at $70.83 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

