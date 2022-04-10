Daniel M. Hines Sells 4,498 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COST stock opened at $600.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $359.60 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.