Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

EPA BN opened at €52.24 ($57.41) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.15.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

