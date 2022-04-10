Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO Sells $52,954.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $58,318.20.

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52.

Shares of MSP opened at $28.72 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

