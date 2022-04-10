Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.70 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

DVDCF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

