DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.50 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $114.91 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,281,041,842 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

