DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $69,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. 1,812,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

