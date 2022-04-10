DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $91.96 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.44% of Quest Diagnostics worth $91,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 371,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,219. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

