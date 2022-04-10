DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $88,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Shares of RY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 630,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,687. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

