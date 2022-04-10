DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. 2,321,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average is $235.91. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

