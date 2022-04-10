DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 7,177 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.