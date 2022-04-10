DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,228 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,228 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $64,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
