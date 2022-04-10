DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,228 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,228 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $64,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.29 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.