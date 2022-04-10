DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 76,205 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,205 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $58,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. 3,311,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

