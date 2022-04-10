Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 8,615,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643,856. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

