Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Target Price to GBX 941

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.51) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.33.

HWDJF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

