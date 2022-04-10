DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 4.3%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 42,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,514,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

