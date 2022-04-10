Digihost Technology (DGHI) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 138 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Digihost Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 171.59 Digihost Technology Competitors $888.10 million -$7.19 million -15.39

Digihost Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.47% -1,500.93% -5.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Digihost Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 735 3215 4970 98 2.49

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.77%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Digihost Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

