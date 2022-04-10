Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,009 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of Digital Realty Trust worth $292,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,557. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

