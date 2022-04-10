Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

DPLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.90) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.44) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.96).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,594 ($34.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 46.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,650.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,938.10.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

