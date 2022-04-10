Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 249 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.34 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

