Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

DTM opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

