Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

