Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

