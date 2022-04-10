Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 672.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000.

PFEB stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

