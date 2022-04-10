Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $736.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $750.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $844.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $924.94.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

