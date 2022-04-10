Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $245.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $246.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

