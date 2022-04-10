Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $245.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

