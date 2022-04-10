Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $244.25

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $244.25 and last traded at $242.61, with a volume of 3221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

