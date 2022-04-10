Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.

DOCS stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $49,443,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

