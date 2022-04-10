DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

