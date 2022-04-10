DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

DRD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE DRD opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

