Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DREUF stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.