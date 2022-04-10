DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,353.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,303.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

