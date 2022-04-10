Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 38.73. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.