Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Duddell Street Acquisition worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 383,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

