Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €47.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.45 ($51.05).

Shares of DUE opened at €24.86 ($27.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.10 and its 200-day moving average is €36.48. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €24.46 ($26.88) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($48.44). The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

