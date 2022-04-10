dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading Up 7.2%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)
