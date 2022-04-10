EarnX Hits Market Cap of $5.79 Billion (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.25 or 0.07575828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,623.82 or 0.99810246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00050044 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

