Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ECVT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 162,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

