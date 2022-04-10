EDC Blockchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $336,114.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,123.60 or 0.99779081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00062416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

