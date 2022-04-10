Ellen Rosenberg Sells 11,018 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

