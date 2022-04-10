Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 551,144 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 446,454 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 479,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 432,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

